Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

September 6, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Wintershall Dea, the oil and gas affiliate of BASF, has completed the sale of its exploration and production assets to Harbour Energy for $2.2 billion in cash, plus Harbour stock. The deal excludes activities in Russia.

Citroniq Chemicals has raised $12 million in series A financing from Lummus Technology Ventures and another energy technology firm. Citroniq plans to build a plant in Nebraska that will make polypropylene from corn-based ethanol.

Genvor, a start-up that develops biological disease controls for crops, will get access to lab space and equipment at a Bayer research campus in California. Genvor hopes to start selling antimicrobial peptides to control bacteria and fungi infections this year.

Orlen has started bringing its chemical and refinery operations at its site in Litvínov, Czech Republic, back on line after a WWII bomb found on the site was made safe. As of Sept. 3, the company expected all its production units to be operational within 1 week.

Carbon Clean and Petronas have signed a memorandum of understanding to work together on point source carbon capture. The main focus of the deal will be Carbon Clean’s sorbent technology based on rotating packed beds.

Wanhua Chemical has opened a 48,000-metric-ton-per-year citral plant, the world’s largest, at its site in Yantai, China. The company says the aroma chemical is often called the crown jewel of fine chemicals because of its intricate production process.

Mitsui Chemicals will close plants in Japan that make styrene-acrylic and polyester resins used as toner binders. The firm attributes the closures in part to reduced demand for printing ink since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Olon Group has acquired a pharmaceutical chemical plant in Garessio, Italy, from Huvepharma Italia. Olon says the purchase reinforces its status as one of Europe’s largest producers of active pharmaceutical ingredients and drug intermediates.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Spanish drug services firm Esteve to invest $108 million in plant expansion
Wacker expands biologics with acquisition of ADL BioPharma
Ube to acquire API Corp. from Mitsubishi Chemical
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE