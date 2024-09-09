Quote of the Week

September 9, 2024 Cover
Volume 102, Issue 28
In US states struggling to regulate testing, some labs seem to offer results that are too good to be true
Drugmakers are giving more consideration to these therapeutic tethers
In 6 months, it has already detected quartz clouds, atmospheric methane, and a photochemical product
A plasma wind tunnel being built in Colorado will help test new ideas about navigating hypersonic vehicles in harsh conditions
Molecules assemble into interlocked networks that can pack in plenty of hydrogen, albeit at low temperatures
Unlike conventional computers, these systems use DNA for computation and data storage
Waste polyethylene and polypropylene can be turned into useful propene and isobutene