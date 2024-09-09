Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

September 9, 2024 Cover

Volume 102, Issue 28

In US states struggling to regulate testing, some labs seem to offer results that are too good to be true

Full Article
Volume 102 | Issue 28
All Issues

Quote of the Week

“I provided to our Cannabis Control Commission on the order of thousands of data points that would indicate fraud, malfeasance, or incompetence.”

Chris Hudalla, founder and chief scientific officer, ProVerde Laboratories

Natural Products

Shopping around for favorable cannabis testing labs

In US states struggling to regulate testing, some labs seem to offer results that are too good to be true

Thinking on linkers for antibody-drug conjugates

Drugmakers are giving more consideration to these therapeutic tethers

James Webb Space Telescope reveals weather on exoplanets

In 6 months, it has already detected quartz clouds, atmospheric methane, and a photochemical product

  • Astrochemistry

    A new facility will harness plasma to upgrade interplanetary craft

    A plasma wind tunnel being built in Colorado will help test new ideas about navigating hypersonic vehicles in harsh conditions

  • Energy Storage

    Porous organic crystals raise hopes for hydrogen storage

    Molecules assemble into interlocked networks that can pack in plenty of hydrogen, albeit at low temperatures

  • DNA

    Researchers build a rudimentary DNA-based computer

    Unlike conventional computers, these systems use DNA for computation and data storage

Science Concentrates

Recycling

Promising plastics recycling method relies on simple catalysts

Waste polyethylene and polypropylene can be turned into useful propene and isobutene

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Chemist left the lab, leads hockey team and spare a thought for the thinkers

 

Job listings

