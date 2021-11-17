Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Expensive inputs and strong demand send fertilizer prices through the roof

Fertilizer companies expect prices to keep rising for months

by Matt Blois
November 17, 2021
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Strong demand and the high cost of raw materials have dramatically increased the price of fertilizer in 2021.

In Illinois, the price of diammonium phosphate, the most widely used phosphate fertilizer, rose by more than 78% over the past year, according to a Nov. 4 report from the US Department of Agriculture. The price of two nitrogen-based fertilizers, anhydrous ammonia and urea, more than doubled over the same period. Much of the price increase has happened since the beginning of October.

Cost Curve
Fertilizer prices have increased sharply in 2021.
A graph showing the rising price of fertilizer during 2021.
Credit: Source: Adapted from US Department of Agriculture data compiled by Gary Schnitkey.

The cost of natural gas, which is used to make many fertilizers, has been increasing, especially in continental Europe and the UK. In addition, Hurricane Ida shut down some fertilizer production in the US earlier this year. And power outages caused problems for fertilizer plants in China, prompting the country to start discouraging fertilizer exports to protect its own supply.

On earnings calls in early November, executives at the US fertilizer makers CF Industries, Mosaic, and Nutrien said all of those factors contributed to the recent spike in fertilizer prices.

On the other side of the equation, prices for major crops like corn and soybeans are also very high right now. Gary Schnitkey, an economist at the University of Illinois who analyzes farming costs, says farmers are eager to take advantage of those prices, which is increasing demand for fertilizer to be used this fall and next spring.

Rising fertilizer prices are stacked on top of increasing prices for herbicides, land, and labor, Schnitkey says. However, fertilizer executives downplay the risk that high prices will dampen fertilizer use.

“Farmers like to farm,” Mosaic CEO Joc O’Rourke said during a conference call. “They’re not going to sacrifice yield by not fertilizing. That is not a good economic solution to the problem.”

Schnitkey disagrees. In the Midwestern US, he says, the math suggests farmers should reduce their fertilizer use to make more money, and he believes they will. “When all prices are going up, the tendency is to be more prudent in your input use,” he says.

The big question now is how long the high prices will last. Nutrien CEO Mayo Schmidt said he expects that nitrogen fertilizers will be expensive through June 2022 and potentially longer. He said his company and others plan to increase nitrogen production, but it won’t be enough to keep up with expanding demand.

In a weekly report on farm economics, Schnitkey noted that manufacturers have big incentives to produce more fertilizer, which could lower prices. But the price will also depend on more unpredictable factors, like the state of the COVID-19 pandemic and the cost of natural gas.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nutrien shelves low-carbon ammonia project
Shortages and price spikes will reshape agricultural chemical use
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A Big Bet On Nitrogen Fertilizer
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE