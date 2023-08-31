Resilience and Lifera to build a biopharmaceutical plant in Saudi Arabia

National Resilience, a biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing firm, has entered an agreement with Lifera, owned by a private investment fund, to develop biopharmaceutical production in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Resilience, which debuted in 2020, will undertake the design, construction, and commissioning of a plant that meets the quality standard of the US Food and Drug Administration’s current good manufacturing practices. Resilience will have a minority ownership stake in the plant, which will produce sterile injectables and other parenteral products to meet local and regional demand.
