Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

SOCMA reenters the trade show business with acquisition of Texas event

Specialty chemical association seeks to fill a gap created by the sale of its Informex event 15 years ago

by Rick Mullin
September 2, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Photo of folks chatting at a small trade show booth in a hotel ballroom.
Credit: Chemicals America
Attendees connected at the Specialty & Custom Chemicals America trade show in February.

The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) has acquired the Specialty & Custom Chemicals America trade show, held in Fort Worth, Texas, by event organizer Chemicals America. The acquisition marks the specialty chemical trade organization’s reentry into the trade show business after selling its Informex event in 2005.

The Fort Worth exposition, which took place in February of this year, will be renamed the Specialty & Custom Chemicals Show, according to SOCMA CEO Jennifer Abril.

“I don’t think SOCMA really appreciated the role we played in connecting the industry,” Abril says of the decision to sell Informex to UBM, a large trade show organizer. “But the consensus at the time from the board leadership was that it had overtaken the capacity for a trade organization to manage.”

Indeed, what started at an Atlanta hotel in 1985 with tabletop displays by association members had grown to fill large exhibit spaces. There were 4,100 attendees and 478 booths when SOCMA hosted its last Informex at the Venetian Las Vegas hotel.

The show in Fort Worth, which featured small booths in hotel ballroom space, had about 200 booths and 1,270 attendees last February.

UBM, now Informa, ran Informex annually until 2017 when it combined the event with CPhI North America, another of its trade shows focused on the fine and pharmaceutical chemical sector.

Chemicals America launched its first trade show, Specialty & Agro Chemicals America, at a hotel in Wilmington, North Carolina, in 2012, moving it to Charleston, South Carolina, in 2014.

The Fort Worth show, with less emphasis on agricultural chemicals, was launched in response to the waiting list of 75 companies interested in exhibiting in Charleston, according to Chemicals America head Tom Leahy.

“A normal trade show company might have moved from a hotel to a convention center,” says Leahy, who describes his firm as a one-person shop. “I thought if we did that, we lose the intimate networking.” He also saw the Fort Worth event as an opportunity to tap into the Houston-area chemicals market.

Leahy worked on the Fort Worth show with SOCMA, which organized conference sessions and hosted a pre-event dinner. “This has been in the works for quite some time,” Abril says of the deal between SOCMA and Chemicals America.

Jay Dickson, president of Nation Ford Chemical and a SOCMA board member, welcomes the association’s return to hosting a trade event. “For years, SOCMA was about networking. That was the initial value companies were seeking from SOCMA,” he says. “Tom Leahy built a great show in Fort Worth. I’m glad that SOCMA can run a trade show now and make it their own.”

The Specialty & Custom Chemicals Show is scheduled to take place in Fort Worth from Feb. 9-11, 2021.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Trade group Socma heads back to New Orleans
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
SOCMA launches rebranding with a member focus
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
SOCMA head Jennifer Abril wants to take the trade association back to its roots
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE