Amyris makes cannabigerol via fermentation

Amyris, a producer of fermentation-derived ingredients, says it has scaled up production of cannabigerol (CBG), a cannabinoid that can be used in skin-care and cosmetic products. CBG is the precursor of two more famous cannabinoids: cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Like CBD, CBG does not produce a high but may have therapeutic benefits. Amyris says its yeast-fermentation route is less costly than extracting the compound from plants. The firm expects to begin sales this year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter