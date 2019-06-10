Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biobased Chemicals

Avantium moves forward on biobased bottle polymer

4 months after breaking with BASF in a sugar-derived chemicals venture, Avantium says it will build a plant on its own

by Marc S. Reisch
June 10, 2019
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Gert-Jan Gruter connecting tubes in a lab.
Credit: Heinz Troll/Avantium
Avantium's chief technology officer, Gert-Jan Gruter, working in an Avantium lab.

Four months after breaking with partner BASF, Avantium says it will proceed on its own to commercialize polyethylene furanoate (PEF), a biobased alternative to the beverage-bottle polymer polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

At a meeting with investors on June 6, Avantium said it plans to make PEF and its raw material, furandicarboxylic acid (FDCA), at a plant with an annual capacity of 5,000 metric tons (t). The firm said it has engaged the engineering firm Worley to draw up engineering studies for the roughly $170 million facility, which it hopes to start up in 2023 at a still-to-be-determined site in northwestern Europe.

Avantium CEO Tom van Aken told investors that his firm continues to believe in the technology and “the unique properties of PEF.”

The Dutch firm originally planned a much larger project when it partnered with BASF in 2016. Their joint venture, Synvina, expected to build a 50,000-t FDCA plant costing $600 million at BASF’s Antwerp, Belgium, site. The venture ended badly early this year following Avantium’s decision to delay the plant’s opening from 2021 to 2023 or 2024 because of technical problems.

BASF found the delay unacceptable and dissolved the partnership. To gain full ownership of Synvina, Avantium bought out BASF for $20 million. Unhappy investors have pushed Avantium’s stock price down by more than 60% in the past year.

At the investor meeting, Avantium said it had discussed “different scenarios with potential partners and customers” but has now decided to license the FDCA and PEF technology on its own. The technology, called YXY, dehydrates carbohydrates to 5-methoxy methyl furfural. This intermediate is then oxidized to FDCA, which is reacted with ethylene glycol to get PEF.

Prior to starting its venture with BASF, Avantium had collaborated with Coca-Cola and Danone. Both beverage makers were eager to explore use of the biopolymer to make bottles. Van Aken said he still sees a “green” bottle in the future. “As we progress our learning curve and increase scale in the future, PEF will be able to compete in high-volume markets, including bottles for carbonated soft drinks and other beverages,” he said.

For now, though, Avantium’s plant will be one-tenth the size of the one it planned with BASF. When it starts up, it will produce polymers for high-value applications such as barrier films and specialty bottles.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Avantium moves ahead on FDCA plant
Avantium takes over at Synvina
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
BASF to exit Synvina joint venture with Avantium
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE