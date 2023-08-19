JCG will build Chugai Pharmaceutical’s API plant

JGC Holdings, an engineering company headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, has been awarded a contract by Chugai Pharmaceutical to build an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing plant for clinical- and early-stage commercial biologic drugs. The plant, to be constructed at Chugai’s facility in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, will include continuous production functions as well as batch manufacturing. The facility is scheduled for completion in 2026.
