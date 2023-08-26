Advertisement

Biobased Chemicals

Neste, Suntory, and Eneos developing biobased polyester

by Alexander H. Tullo
August 26, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 28
A sample bottle of liquid, sitting on a table, illuminated dramatically.
Credit: Neste
Neste derives its Neste RE from cooking oil and other waste streams.

The Finnish refiner Neste is collaborating with the Japanese refiner Eneos and the beverage firm Suntory to produce biobased polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin. Neste will supply Neste RE, a chemical feedstock derived from used cooking oil and other biobased wastes, to Eneos; Eneos will use it to make p-xylene at its refinery in Okayama, Japan. This p-xylene will be converted into the PET raw material purified terephthalic acid, and ultimately, PET resins that Suntory will fashion into bottles.

