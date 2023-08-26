Neste, Suntory, and Eneos developing biobased polyester

The Finnish refiner Neste is collaborating with the Japanese refiner Eneos and the beverage firm Suntory to produce biobased polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin. Neste will supply Neste RE, a chemical feedstock derived from used cooking oil and other biobased wastes, to Eneos; Eneos will use it to make p-xylene at its refinery in Okayama, Japan. This p-xylene will be converted into the PET raw material purified terephthalic acid, and ultimately, PET resins that Suntory will fashion into bottles.
