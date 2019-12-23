Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Consumer Products

Industry group calls for European Commission to drop ban on halogenated flame retardants in electronics

These chemicals are properly registered in the EU, bromine organization says

by Cheryl Hogue
December 23, 2019
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Photo shows a stack of discarded televisions.
Credit: Shutterstock
The European Commission is banning the sale of televisions containing halogenated flame retardants so their plastic casings can be recycled more easily.

The bromine chemicals industry is calling on the European Commission to remove its ban on sales of televisions and other electronics that contain halogenated flame retardants in their casings.

The International Bromine Council, which represents industrial producers and users of this element, says the ban is unjustified because it targets flame retardants that are properly registered chemicals in the European Union. These chemicals are not subject to regulatory restriction, the group says.

The commission, the executive arm of the EU, claims that the presence of halogenated flame retardants in electronic device casings hinders recycling of this plastic. Elimination of these flame retardants will remove a barrier to the circular economy, in which discarded products become raw material for new ones, it says.

Kevin Bradley, secretary-general of the International Bromine Council, acknowledges that plastics that contain brominated flame retardants have to be separated and treated separately under the EU’s electronic waste regulation. But that doesn’t stop these plastics from getting recycled, he says. “This is being well managed by innovative plastics and polymer recyclers.”

The industry group Plastic Recyclers Europe did not respond to a request for comment by C&EN’s deadline.

As of 2021, the EU will require that plastics containing flame retardants and used in electronics be marked with an abbreviation for the polymer they contain plus the letters “FR” and a code number for the flame retardant.

Consumer and health advocates say the commission’s actions will protect people from exposure to flame retardants, some of which can migrate out of plastic. Concerns have ramped up for years about potential adverse effects of halogenated flame retardants on human health and the environment, including endocrine disruption.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EU court dismisses challenge to ban on sales of TVs with halogenated flame retardants
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Recycling of plastics threatened by toxic additives, environmental and health advocates say
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New York bans televisions with organohalogen flame retardants
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE