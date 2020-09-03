Unilever to replace all fossil carbon in cleaning products by 2030

Unilever says it will replace all fossil-derived carbon in its cleaning and laundry products with renewable and recycled carbon by 2030. The initiative builds on a pledge to reach net zero emissions from all its products by 2039. Unilever says it will spend roughly $1.2 billion on the effort, similar to what it plans to spend on climate- and nature-focused initiatives. The funds will go to CO2 utilization, low-carbon chemistry, and other circular materials projects. Current projects include capturing CO2 from soda ash production and scaling up rhamnolipid surfactants.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter