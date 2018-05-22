Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Finance

$50 million more for CARB-X will help biotech companies fight antibiotic resistance

Funds from the Gates Foundation and U.K. government will help address antimicrobial resistance in low- and middle-income countries

by Ryan Cross﻿
May 22, 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

An illustration of carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae.
Credit: Centers for Disease Control & Prevention
An illustration of carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae, a bacterium considered a top threat by WHO and CDC.

Since its launch less than two years ago, the public-private partnership CARB-X has provided $85 million to three dozen biotech companies working on new therapies and diagnostics to fight antibiotic resistance.

Today, CARB-X, which stands for Combating Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator is announcing two new funders: The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will give up to $25 million, and the U.K. government’s Global Antimicrobial Resistance Innovation Fund is giving up to $27 million (£20 million). That brings CARB-X’s total funding to over $500 million, making it a dominant force in supporting diagnostic, preventative, and therapeutic product development for antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), some 23,000 people die in the U.S. every year from bacterial infections that are resistant to available antibiotics. In April, CDC reported that more than 200 instances of unusual resistance in “nightmare bacteria,” such as carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE), were detected in 2017. Germs such as CRE “can spread like wildfire,” the agency said.

That warning illustrates why the U.S. and U.K. governments have dedicated more than $450 million to CARB-X through 2021. But antibiotic resistance exerts an even greater toll on low- and middle-income countries—a problem that the Gates Foundation and the Innovation Fund hope to help solve.

Kevin Outterson, executive director of CARB-X and a health and disability law professor at Boston University, says the new funds will be used mostly for “vaccines, prevention, monoclonal antibodies, microbiome, and other nontraditional alternatives to antibiotics, with a particular focus on health needs in low- and middle-income countries.”

The Gates Foundation, well known for funding work to curb malaria, tuberculosis, and diarrheal diseases, is particularly interested in prevention. It recently increased efforts to prevent deaths from pneumonia and neonatal sepsis, a bacterial blood infection that kills over 300,000 infants annually.

CARB-X uses most-wanted lists published by the World Health Organization and CDC to set its priorities for which bugs to focus on. CRE and drug-resistant strains of pneumonia and tuberculosis are on those lists.

Although small-molecule drug development isn’t mentioned as a priority for CARB-X’s newest funding, the organization already backs several small-molecule projects spanning nine new classes of antibiotics. Many of those target Gram-negative bacteria, a large and diverse category of bacteria sharing anatomical features that make them particularly tough to kill.

“We need new classes to overcome bacterial resistance,” Outterson says. The last new class of antibiotic approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for Gram-negative bacteria was discovered in 1962.

CARB-X currently funds 33 projects, which together could receive more than $100 million in additional funds for meeting project milestones. CARB-X will begin accepting applications for its next round of funding on June 1.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Groups to provide funding for unmet health conditions
J&J deepens TB drug commitment
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Partnership funds first cohort of antibiotics research ventures

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE