Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Finance

BASF is cutting back at its main site in Germany

The company says high energy prices are forcing it to shut plants at its Ludwigshafen complex

by Alexander H. Tullo
February 27, 2023
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

BASF's site in Ludwigshafen, Germany.
Credit: BASF
BASF is stopping ammonia, caprolactam, and toluene diisocyanate production at its site in Ludwigshafen, Germany.

High energy prices have already struck a blow to European competitiveness in chemical manufacturing. They are now prompting BASF to lay off thousands of workers and shut down sections of its flagship facility in Ludwigshafen, Germany.

The company, the world’s largest chemical maker, revealed the closures when it announced 2022 financial results on Feb. 24. Sales increased 11%, to $92.5 billion, but this was because of higher selling prices. The company’s sales volumes declined by 7% last year.

BASF posted a loss of about $660 million for the year, mostly owing to charges of $6.7 billion related to its decision to withdraw its Wintershall Dea oil and gas affiliate completely from Russia. Without those charges, the firm’s profits would have been roughly flat compared to 2021.

The war in Ukraine has sharply reduced natural gas supplies in Europe and boosted BASF’s energy bill on the continent by $2.9 billion in 2022. In Germany, overall chemical industry production decreased by 12% last year.

“The past year has taught us all a harsh lesson: peace and economic stability must never be taken for granted,” BASF chairman Martin Brudermüller said in remarks to stock analysts.

Along with its earnings announcement, BASF detailed a round of cost cutting, outlined last October, aimed at saving more than $500 million annually. As part of the program, BASF says it will shed about 2,600 positions, 2.3% of its global total. The program, which BASF will execute this year and next, will focus on nonmanufacturing operations such as services, administration, and R&D.

In addition, BASF is rolling out measures, focused on Ludwigshafen, meant to save another $200 million annually or more.

The company is closing one of two plants in Ludwigshafen that make ammonia, the largest consumer of natural gas as a raw material at the site. It is also shutting downstream nitrogen fertilizer facilities.

BASF is closing a plant making caprolactam, the key raw material for nylon 6. The caprolactam business had seen a buildup of capacity in recent years, especially in China, and the sharp rise in European energy prices put additional pressure on the business, BASF says.

Similarly, the company is reducing capacity for the nylon 6,6 raw material adipic acid and is shutting plants that make the adipic acid precursors cyclohexanol and cyclohexanone. And it is shutting capacity for soda ash, which relies on by-products from the adipic acid chain.

BASF is also closing plants that make toluene diisocyanate and its precursors dinitrotoluene and toluene diamine. Demand for the polyurethane raw material has been weak in Europe, the company says.

In all, BASF estimates that closures in Ludwigshafen will affect some 700 workers and reduce the replacement value of the complex’s assets by 10%. The closures will also reduce BASF’s global carbon dioxide emissions by 4%, the firm says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
BASF seeks deeper cuts at its Ludwigshafen site
Covestro partly switches to hydroenergy
Trinseo is trimming capacity, mostly in Europe
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE