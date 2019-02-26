Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Food Ingredients

Motif launches for meatless proteins

Ginkgo Bioworks spin-off will make animal proteins by fermentation

by Melody M. Bomgardner
February 26, 2019
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

This photo shows a grocery store food case stocked with meat alternative products.
Credit: Shutterstock
Supermarkets carry a growing number of meat alternatives.

A new company, Motif Ingredients, wants to use fermentation to create animal proteins for foods and beverages without involving actual animals. Based on organism-design technology from Boston-based Ginkgo Bioworks, Motif is starting life with $90 million in funding from a mix of investment firms and food companies.

Motif is one of a number of companies aiming to capture growing consumer demand for alternative proteins. US sales of plant-based alternatives increased 17% in the 12 months ending last August to more than $3.7 billion, according to the Good Food Institute, a trade group for the industry.

Supermarkets host a proliferation of plant-based milks, egg replacements, and meat substitutes. But Motif says food makers have had to compromise on taste or nutrition—and that its ingredients will help them close the gap with traditional, animal-based foods.

Today’s animal-free alternatives are made with plant proteins that have been processed to mimic their animal-derived counterparts. For example, the start-up Just for All recently launched an egg substitute made from mung beans. In development but likely years from the market are products from living animal cells that are cultured in factories.

In contrast, Motif plans to use standard fermentation to make proteins that traditionally come from animal milk or meat. It will offer them to food companies seeking to formulate meat alternatives that are more like the real thing.

“Ingredients in plant-based milks have functionality problems—they separate. They don’t have the mouth feel of milk and are lacking in nutritious proteins,” says Jason Kakoyiannis, a member of Ginkgo’s business development team. “We can generate proteins through fermentation that add the nutritional profile of animal proteins, and the payoff is they are also more rich tasting.”

Motif says its potential customers include trendy food start-ups as well as traditional food companies. Two investors in Motif are the dairy company Fonterra and the agricultural-goods processor Louis Dreyfus Company.

To fill its discovery and development pipeline, Motif will have access to Ginkgo’s organism foundries, which already design organisms that spit out ingredients for fragrances, foods, and cosmetics. This is Ginkgo’s second spin-off; in 2017 it launched Joyn Bio, a joint venture with Bayer that is pursuing microbes for agriculture.

Motif is not the only biotech start-up looking to expand the palette of proteins available to food companies. Perfect Day plans fermentation-derived casein and whey for use in dairy products. And earlier this month, Sustainable Bioproducts launched with $33 million from investors, including the venture arms of Archer Daniels Midland and Danone. The company says it is developing fermentation technology for edible proteins inspired by extremophile organisms living in Yellowstone National Park’s volcanic springs.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Animal-free proteins continue winning streak
Animal-free dairy firm Perfect Day raises $350 million
Alternative dairy firms raise funds

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE