Chemify lands AI drug discovery deal with Dewpoint

Chemify and Dewpoint Therapeutics will begin using Chemify’s artificial intelligence and robotics-driven technology to discover and develop molecules that treat cancer and neurodegeneration. Dewpoint itself employs AI along with condensate biology in its discovery research. Under the agreement, Chemify will design and make compounds that Dewpoint may choose to acquire. Chemify will receive unspecified milestone payments and royalties. The UK firm recently raised $43 million in funding.
