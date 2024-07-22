High-purity labs IV Labs and Pure Analytical Laboratories to merge

IV Labs has acquired Pure Analytical Laboratories in a deal that combines two players in high-purity materials for new product development. Pennsylvania-based Pure says it is one of just a few companies that produce ultra-high-purity formulations of most of the metals on the periodic table. IV is the parent company of Inorganic Ventures, a Virginia-based firm that uses such products to make reference materials and other custom products for chemistry labs. The combined firm will have more than 100 employees. IV says the deal will also help ensure that Merge Chemistry, a spin-off developing battery technologies, will have access to raw materials.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter