Propylene oxide plant opens using new process

Qixiang Tengda has started making propylene oxide in Zibo City, China, with novel technology. One plant at the site makes hydrogen peroxide by a process licensed from Evonik Industries. A second plant converts the H2O2 to up to 300,000 metric tons per year of propylene oxide by a process licensed from Evonik and ThyssenKrupp Uhde. The technology package is already used in South Korea and China, and a fourth plant is slated for Hungary. Evonik positions the process to replace the older chlorohydrin route to propylene oxide.
