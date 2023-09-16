Advertisement

Inorganic Chemicals

Propylene oxide plant opens using new process

by Michael McCoy
September 16, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 31
Most Popular in Business

 

A newly constructed chemical complex in China.
Credit: Evonik Industries
Qixiang Tengda's new complex in Zibo City, China

Qixiang Tengda has started making propylene oxide in Zibo City, China, with novel technology. One plant at the site makes hydrogen peroxide by a process licensed from Evonik Industries. A second plant converts the H2O2 to up to 300,000 metric tons per year of propylene oxide by a process licensed from Evonik and ThyssenKrupp Uhde. The technology package is already used in South Korea and China, and a fourth plant is slated for Hungary. Evonik positions the process to replace the older chlorohydrin route to propylene oxide.

