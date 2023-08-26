Velta planning US titanium plant

The Ukrainian titanium mining firm Velta has hired the engineering firm Hatch to design a titanium metal plant in the US. Velta has developed an approach to making titanium that bypasses the commonly used Kroll process. That process uses titanium tetrachloride as an intermediate that is treated with magnesium to yield titanium sponge. Velta’s method results in a titanium powder. The firm says the new plant could have annual capacity of over 1,000 metric tons.
