Agilent backs research efforts

Agilent Technologies has formed a research collaboration and extended another. With Lake Superior State University, Agilent has set up the LSSU Cannabis Center of Excellence. Equipped with $2 million in Agilent chromatography and mass spectrometry instruments, the center will train students for careers in cannabis research. In Asia, Agilent has launched a research hub with an existing partner, the National University of Singapore. Along with Singapore’s National University Hospital, they hope to harness Agilent’s mass spec technology to advance the diagnosis of diabetes and cardiovascular disease.
