Instrumentation

Agilent backs research efforts

by Marc S. Reisch
August 29, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 34
A photo of a person working with a mass spectrometer.
Credit: Lake Superior State University
LSSU chemistry student Justin Blalock calibrates an Agilent mass spectrometer.

Agilent Technologies has formed a research collaboration and extended another. With Lake Superior State University, Agilent has set up the LSSU Cannabis Center of Excellence. Equipped with $2 million in Agilent chromatography and mass spectrometry instruments, the center will train students for careers in cannabis research. In Asia, Agilent has launched a research hub with an existing partner, the National University of Singapore. Along with Singapore’s National University Hospital, they hope to harness Agilent’s mass spec technology to advance the diagnosis of diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

