Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Instrumentation

Thermo Fisher to buy electron microscopy supplies maker Gatan

Acquisition builds on recent purchases of electron microscope makers FEI and Phenom-World

by Marc S. Reisch
July 2, 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Thermo Fisher Scientific has reached an agreement to purchase electron microscopy supplies maker Gatan from parent Roper Technologies for $925 million.

An image of an AlNiCo magnet.
Credit: Paolo Longo/Gatan
A transmission electron microscopy image of an AlNiCo magnet.

Headquartered in Pleasanton, Calif., Gatan has 320 employees and manufacturing operations in Warrendale, Pa. The company is expected to generate $150 million in sales this year, a drop in the bucket compared with Thermo Fisher’s annual revenue of more than $20 billion.

However, the acquisition will complement Thermo Fisher’s 2016 acquisition of electron microscope maker FEI for $4.2 billion and the 2018 acquisition of Phenom-World, a small Dutch producer of desktop scanning electron microscopes.

Those two acquisitions established Thermo Fisher as a player in electron microscopy and filled a gap in the instrument maker’s portfolio of chromatography, mass spectrometry, and gene sequencing instruments.

Now, Gatan’s tools will give Thermo Fisher customers access to “an integrated system that seamlessly connects microscope hardware, software, and accessories,” says Dan Shine, president of Thermo Fisher’s analytical instruments business.

Gatan brings a portfolio of specimen preparation tools, filter systems, cameras, and software that analytical scientists employ with electron microscopes from a variety of manufacturers. The firm’s cameras, for instance, record high-resolution microscopy images. Its plasma cleaners remove impurities that can interfere with analysis. The products are used in materials science, electronics, and the life sciences.

Thermo Fisher expects to complete the acquisition by the end of this year. Gatan will then become part of Thermo Fisher’s analytical instruments segment.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE