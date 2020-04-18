Blackstone invests in Alnylam’s RNAi therapies

The investment firm Blackstone Life Sciences will provide the RNA interference (RNAi) company Alnylam Pharmaceuticals with up to $2 billion. Half will be in exchange for up to 50% of the royalties Alnylam will receive if its cholesterol-lowering RNAi therapy, inclisiran, is approved. Alnylam licensed inclisiran to The Medicines Company in 2013, and Novartis bought that firm for $9.7 billion in January. Blackstone will also purchase $100 million worth of Alnylam’s stock, provide up to $150 million to develop two additional cardiometabolic RNAi programs, and provide a loan of up to$750 million.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter