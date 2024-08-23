Advertisement

Novo Nordisk to invest $220 million in raw materials plant

by Aayushi Pratap
August 23, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 26
Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk plans to invest $220 million in a plant in Køge, Denmark, to produce raw materials for the company’s therapies for chronic diseases. The 8,000 m2 facility will include production and laboratory space. Novo expects the unit to be functional in 2027 and says it will create 50 new jobs. Last year, the company earmarked $6 billion to expand its existing manufacturing facilities in Kalundborg, Denmark, because of the demand for its antidiabetes and weight-loss medicines.

