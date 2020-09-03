Asymchem invests in flow chemistry firm Snapdragon

The flow chemistry start-up Snapdragon Chemistry has raised an undisclosed amount of new funding in an investment round led by the Chinese pharmaceutical services firm Asymchem. Snapdragon, based in Waltham, Massachusetts, says the funding will allow it to build its first pharmaceutical chemical production suites. For its part, Asymchem wants to eventually transition small-volume Snapdragon customers to its larger facilities in China.
