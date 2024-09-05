Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Outsourcing

Biosecure Act nears vote in Congress

The national security bill has yet to affect the drug services market in a big way, insiders say

by Aayushi Pratap
September 5, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

A collage depicts pharmaceuticals, China, and the US Congress.
Credit: Madeline Monroe/C&EN/Shutterstock

At ChemOutsourcing, a pharmaceutical ingredients conference held early this month in Parsippany, New Jersey, the Biosecure Act was on the minds of many.

The legislation, introduced in January and slated for a vote by the US House of Representatives during the week of Sept. 9, seeks to prevent firms that receive federal funds from using five Chinese drug service companies.

One of those firms is WuXi AppTec, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that counts multiple US pharmaceutical companies among its clients. The company was singled out for its alleged sponsorship of “military-civil fusion” events in China and investments from a military-civil integration investment fund. Also named is WuXi AppTec’s sister company, WuXi Biologics, which was added in a May update of the bill.

David Gunn, an executive at a European CDMO, anticipates that even if the bill passes into law, not much will change for WuXi AppTec’s business prospects. For one, he said, most US firms that work with the Chinese CDMO don’t receive government funds, meaning that the act would not legally affect them. “Moreover, many of the bigger pharma companies have long-standing contract relations that can’t be unwound so easily,” he said.

But Gunn said the CDMO business has become more competitive since the introduction of the act, with several Indian and Canadian players aggressively trying to get a share of the pie.

David Kwajewski, executive director of business development at Corealis Pharma, a Canadian CDMO, said his firm has had a rise in inquiries since the Biosecure Act was introduced. US drug companies are scouting for alternatives, Kwajewski said, but only a few have acted. “For us, many of those proposal requests haven’t transformed into full-fledged contracts,” he said.

WuXi AppTec, which had a booth at the conference, has repeatedly denied allegations. Meanwhile, executives from other Chinese CDMOs at the conference said that, for now, they aren’t too worried about being a target of the Biosecure Act. “I think there is a potential concern, but also there has to be a factual basis as to why somebody is included in the list,” said Keith Dodson, executive director of business development at Porton USA and J-Star Research, US subsidiaries of China’s Porton Pharma Solutions.

The Biosecure Act has garnered solid bipartisan support, and the Senate is considering a version, suggesting it is likely to become law. “The question is, when it gets approved, how will the market react to it?” Dodson said.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Outsourcing
Biosecure Act impacts WuXi’s Advanced Therapies business
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Outsourcing
Services companies invest in antibody-drug conjugates
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Outsourcing
Indian drug services companies unite
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE