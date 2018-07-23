Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Outsourcing

Cambrex to acquire dosage-form drug contractor Halo

With purchase, manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients will move downstream into finished drugs

by Michael McCoy
July 23, 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

A photo of a person in Cambrex's Charles City, Iowa, facility.
Credit: Cambrex
Cambrex executive Joe Nettleton in the firm's API plant in Charles City, Iowa.

Departing from its focus on producing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for drug industry customers, Cambrex has signed an agreement to acquire Halo Pharma, a contract manufacturer of finished-dose drugs, for about $425 million.

Halo produces solids, liquids, creams, and ointments for about 70 customers at facilities in Whippany, N.J., and Montreal. It will generate sales this year of more than $100 million, Cambrex says. A former Abbott Laboratories business, Halo is currently owned by the private investment firm SK Capital Partners.

Cambrex had sales last year of $526 million, mostly of small-molecule APIs for innovator and generic drug industry customers. It is one of only a handful of large, U.S.-based contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) that focus on APIs.

“With the acquisition of Halo we are entering a new market within the overall CDMO space,” Cambrex CEO Steve Klosk said in a conference call with stock analysts. “Not unlike the API market, the finished-dosage market is large, fragmented, and growing.”

In recent years, a number of API makers have moved downstream into finished-dose drug production. Lonza, for example, acquired Capsugel last year to enter the business. In 2015, the API maker Hovione purchased a finished-drug plant near its headquarters in Portugal.

Cambrex has been a holdout, a fact that Klosk acknowledged during the conference call. “We’ve been looking at the finished-dosage space for a while,” he said. “While we didn’t think not being in finished-dosage form was hurting the growth we had in APIs, we always did feel that there would be customers where you could create value by combining.”

A Cambrex presentation for analysts puts the global small-molecule API market at $50 billion to $60 billion per year, with 50–60% of it outsourced. In contrast, the finished-dosage market is roughly the same size but with only 30–35% outsourced.

One reason API makers move into the finished-dose drug business is to be able to offer customers a one-stop shop of both chemical manufacturing and formulation into finished-dose form. “We believe we will have customers who will value that,” Klosk said on the call.

James Bruno, president of the consulting firm Chemical & Pharmaceutical Solutions, says he would have advised Cambrex to instead add to its core API manufacturing business, perhaps by entering the biologics or biosimilars market.

He suggests Cambrex executives felt forced to embrace the finished-dose drug business, since so many of its competitors have. “I still consider the two types of business to be very different,” Bruno says.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE