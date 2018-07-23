Cambrex to acquire dosage-form drug contractor Halo

Credit: Cambrex

Departing from its focus on producing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for drug industry customers, Cambrex has signed an agreement to acquire Halo Pharma, a contract manufacturer of finished-dose drugs, for about $425 million.

Halo produces solids, liquids, creams, and ointments for about 70 customers at facilities in Whippany, N.J., and Montreal. It will generate sales this year of more than $100 million, Cambrex says. A former Abbott Laboratories business, Halo is currently owned by the private investment firm SK Capital Partners.

Cambrex had sales last year of $526 million, mostly of small-molecule APIs for innovator and generic drug industry customers. It is one of only a handful of large, U.S.-based contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) that focus on APIs.

“With the acquisition of Halo we are entering a new market within the overall CDMO space,” Cambrex CEO Steve Klosk said in a conference call with stock analysts. “Not unlike the API market, the finished-dosage market is large, fragmented, and growing.”

Sign up for C&EN's must-read weekly newsletter Email Address * Subscribe » Contact us to opt out anytime

In recent years, a number of API makers have moved downstream into finished-dose drug production. Lonza, for example, acquired Capsugel last year to enter the business. In 2015, the API maker Hovione purchased a finished-drug plant near its headquarters in Portugal.

Cambrex has been a holdout, a fact that Klosk acknowledged during the conference call. “We’ve been looking at the finished-dosage space for a while,” he said. “While we didn’t think not being in finished-dosage form was hurting the growth we had in APIs, we always did feel that there would be customers where you could create value by combining.”

A Cambrex presentation for analysts puts the global small-molecule API market at $50 billion to $60 billion per year, with 50–60% of it outsourced. In contrast, the finished-dosage market is roughly the same size but with only 30–35% outsourced.

One reason API makers move into the finished-dose drug business is to be able to offer customers a one-stop shop of both chemical manufacturing and formulation into finished-dose form. “We believe we will have customers who will value that,” Klosk said on the call.

James Bruno, president of the consulting firm Chemical & Pharmaceutical Solutions, says he would have advised Cambrex to instead add to its core API manufacturing business, perhaps by entering the biologics or biosimilars market.