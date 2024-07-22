Mitsubishi Gas Chemical considers nucleic acid service business

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical (MGC) has partnered with Hokkaido System Science, a Japanese biotech research service company, to explore entering the nucleic acid contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) business. While MGC’s main businesses are in making chemicals, it offers R&D services as well. MGC says the nucleic acid medicine market is set for growth, and it is aiming to add the segment to its existing antibody medicine CDMO business through its new partnership.
