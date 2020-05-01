Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
 

Outsourcing

Covid-19

Moderna picks Lonza to make 1 billion doses of its coronavirus vaccine

Program boosts effort by the mRNA therapy pioneer to be first with a coronavirus vaccine

by Rick Mullin
May 1, 2020
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Photograph of a large purification vessel at a biologics plant owned by Lonza.
Credit: Lonza
Lonza's biologics facility in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, will manufacture Moderna's mRNA-based vaccine.

Moderna and Lonza have announced a 10-year collaboration to enable large-scale production of Moderna’s messenger RNA vaccine against the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). The deal calls for Lonza to establish manufacturing suites for the vaccine at its facilities in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Visp, Switzerland.

Technology transfer is expected to begin in June, and the companies say they intend to make the first batches of mRNA-1273 in Portsmouth in July. The firms ultimately target the manufacture of material equivalent to up to 1 billion doses of the vaccine per year for worldwide distribution based on the currently expected dose of 50 µg.

Moderna announced on April 27 that it submitted an Investigational New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration for Phase II and late-stage studies of the vaccine, if supported by Phase I safety data. The biotech firm expects the Phase II study to launch before the end of June.

Support nonprofit science journalism
C&EN has made this story and all of its coverage of the coronavirus epidemic freely available during the outbreak to keep the public informed. To support us:
Donate Join Subscribe

The partnership will greatly boost Moderna’s vaccine capacity at its facility in Norwood, Massachusetts.

“This long-term strategic collaboration agreement will enable Moderna to accelerate, by 10 times, our manufacturing capacity for mRNA-1273 and additional products in Moderna’s large clinical portfolio,” CEO Stéphane Bancel says in a statement. “Lonza’s global presence and expertise are critical as we scale at unprecedented speed.”

Multiple companies and academic researchers are racing develop an effective vaccine for COVID-19, and some of them are starting to line up manufacturing partners. Johnson & Johnson just announced partnerships with Emergent BioSolutions and Catalent toward its goal of offering 1 billion doses a year of its adenovirus-based vaccine. The University of Oxford’s Jenner Institute and Merck KGaA recently developed a manufacturing process for the institute’s adenovirus vaccine candidate.

At the Portsmouth plant, Lonza will employ Moderna’s hybrid chemical and enzymatic method of mRNA production, according to Charles Christy, a Lonza contract manufacturing executive. The Swiss firm will also manufacture lipid nanoparticles to encapsulate the mRNA molecules and formulate the vaccine.

Additional capacity will be brought on at the company’s Visp site. Final production volume will depend on the results of clinical trials and may also involve Lonza’s plant in Tuas, Singapore.

Funding for manufacture of the vaccine is supported in part by Moderna’s contract with the US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, in which the biotech received a commitment of up to $483 million. No other financial details were disclosed.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Gritstone advances COVID-19 vaccine
Moderna catches up in RSV race
Wacker and CordenPharma to supply vaccines in Germany
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE