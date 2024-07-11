Spanish drug services firm Esteve to invest $108 million in plant expansion

The pharmaceutical chemical firm Esteve will spend $108 million to build an active pharmaceutical ingredient production unit at its site in Girona, Spain. The funds will be used to construct new buildings and install up to 150 m3 of new reactor volume. The unit, expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2026, will increase the company’s global production capacity by 15% and add 100 employees to its workforce of 370, Esteve says.
