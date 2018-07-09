Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Petrochemicals

BASF considering $10 billion investment in China

The German giant may build a new “Verbund” site in Guangdong, China.

by Alexander H. Tullo
July 9, 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

A phot of BASF's joint venture with Sinopec in Nanjing, China.
Credit: BASF
BASF's joint venture with Sinopec was completed in Nanjing, China, was completed in 2005.

BASF CEO Martin Brudermüller has signed a nonbinding agreement with Chinese authorities to build a new integrated chemical complex in Guangdong, China. The German chemical giant says investment in the new site could reach $10 billion by 2030.

The project would be the chemical firm’s largest ever investment. And it would establish the company’s newest site incorporating the company’s “Verbund” principle of meticulous integration.

Brudermüller signed the agreement in the presence of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, who is visiting Germany.

BASF says the site would be its third largest after Ludwigshafen, Germany, and Antwerp, Belgium, which are also Verbund sites.

The installation would have a 1-million-metric-ton-per-year ethylene cracker. The preliminary scope of the project includes basic chemicals such as ethylene oxide, acrylic acid, oxo chemicals, propylene oxide, and butadiene. Downstream from these would be ethylene glycol, surfactants, amines, superabsorbent polymers, acrylates, polyols, and performance polymers.

BASF would own the Guangdong site without a partner and expects to open the first plants in 2026. The company says Guangdong is home to many of its most important customers in the automotive and electronics industry.

The company started up its other Chinese Verbund site—a joint venture with Sinopec in Nanjing—in 2005. That site generates $3.1 billion in revenues per year.

BASF’s other Verbund sites are Freeport, Texas; Geismar, La.; and Kuantan, Malaysia.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

BASF may double ethylene plant in Nanjing, China
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
BASF, Sinopec Mull More Nanjing Output
Ineos Plans Another China Project

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE