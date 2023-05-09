Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Petrochemicals

Braskem’s controlling shareholder receives offer for its stake

Any transaction involving the petrochemical maker would require Brazilian government approval

by Alexander H. Tullo
May 9, 2023
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

A polypropylene plant in La Porte, Texas.
Credit: Braskem
Braskem operates this polypropylene plant in La Porte, Texas.

Novonor says it is evaluating a proposal from an unidentified party to acquire its controlling stake in the Brazilian petrochemical maker Braskem.

The acknowledgment comes just a few days after news reports on May 5 that Novonor received a $7.6 billion offer for the stake from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and the private equity firm Apollo Global Management. At the time, Novonor said it hadn’t received any proposals that were material or binding.

Novonor, a Brazilian engineering and construction conglomerate formerly known as Odebrecht, owns 38.3% of Braskem’s total shares and 50.1% of its voting stock. The Brazilian state oil company Petrobras owns 36.1% of Braskem’s shares and 47.0% of its voting stock.

Braskem is Latin America’s largest petrochemical maker, generating $18.7 billion in sales last year. It operates four ethylene cracker complexes in Brazil. It also has an ethylene and polyethylene joint venture in Mexico and a large US polypropylene business.

Novonor faces big fines, including $2.6 billion from the US Department of Justice, for its involvement in a massive Brazilian corruption scandal. It has been looking to sell its Braskem stake for several years. And news of possible sales have appeared from time to time.

Novonor entered discussions with the US petrochemical maker LyondellBasell Industries in 2018, but the talks were abandoned in 2020. Apollo expressed interest in Novonor’s Braskem stake about a year ago, according to published reports at the time.

ADNOC has experience with regional petrochemical makers. It owns 25% of the European petrochemical firm Borealis, and it is partners with Borealis in the Abu Dhabi–based chemical maker Borouge.

With a dominant position in Latin American petrochemicals and the largest US polypropylene business, Braskem is an attractive acquisition target, says Jorge O. Bühler-Vidal, president of Polyolefins Consulting. “Buying Braskem would make sense for anybody who wants to broaden their footprint,” he says.

However, Petrobras, which is both a Braskem owner and a raw material supplier, would have to go along with a transaction. The Brazilian government might also prefer to see Braskem go to a Brazilian buyer. “At some point, the Brazilian government has to approve the transaction,” Bühler-Vidal says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

ADNOC makes another offer for Braskem stake
Petrobras assessing Braskem stake
Another firm interested in Braskem
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE