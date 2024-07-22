Mitsubishi Chemical head goes to Westlake

The petrochemical and vinyl maker Westlake has appointed former Mitsubishi Chemical Group chief Jean-Marc Gilson, as its new CEO. He is replacing Albert Chao, a member of Westlake’s founding family who has served as CEO since 2004. Chao will become executive chairman. Gilson led Mitsubishi for about 3 years and had headed an effort, which the company reversed, to spin off its petrochemical business. Gilson also led Roquette for 6 years.
