Reliance invests in polymers, ships

Reliance Industries plans to build 1.5 million metric tons of annual capacity for polyvinyl chloride and chlorinated polyvinyl chloride by 2027 at its facilities in Dahej and Nagothane, India. Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani detailed the investments in a presentation to investors Aug. 29. Reliance is also adding three large ethane carriers to its existing fleet of six ships. The vessels transport ethane from North America, where prices for the ethylene cracker feedstock are lower than they are in India.
