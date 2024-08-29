Arclin to boost amines and amides in West Virginia

Arclin plans to expand capacity for methylamines and the derivative dimethylformamide (DMF) at its facility in Belle, West Virginia. The company, the sole US producer of DMF and other methylamides, says demand is growing as US companies reshore manufacturing. Arclin plans to double DMF output and increase methylamine capacity by 35%. It acquired the Belle plant, once part of DuPont and later Chemours, in 2023.
