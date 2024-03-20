Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Start-ups

Clasp Therapeutics launches with $150 million in hand

Backed by Third Rock Ventures, Novo Holdings, and Catalio Capital Management, the company bets on improving an emerging anticancer modality

by Alla Katsnelson, special to C&EN
March 20, 2024
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Robert Ross
Credit: Clasp Therapeutics
Robert Ross, Clasp CEO

Clasp Therapeutics, a company that aims to create a next-generation version of immunoncology drugs called bispecific T cell engagers (TCEs), launched today with $150 million in series A financing.

The company’s platform, based on the work of cancer geneticist Bert Vogelstein and immune-oncologist Drew Pardoll at Johns Hopkins University, will produce off-the-shelf therapies that specifically target common oncogenes without the toxicity that currently occurs with this therapeutic modality, says Clasp CEO Robert Ross.

Bispecific TCEs act as matchmakers for destruction. They are antibody-like proteins in which one arm binds T cells, and another binds tumor cells. Bringing the two cells into close proximity activates the T cell to destroy the tumor cell. In 2018, the first TCE, blinatumomab, received US Food and Drug Administration approval to treat a specific form of acute lymphoblasticleukemia. A handful have since made it to the clinic, and several more are in clinical trials.

However, the TCEs currently used in the clinic connect with tumor cells by recognizing markers that are also expressed in normal cells, though at much lower levels. That means they can’t avoid killing healthy cells, causing so-called “on-target, off-tumor” toxicity. Clasp seeks to prevent that toxicity by instead targeting oncogenes such as p53, KRAS, and PI3 Kinase, which are central to the tumor’s oncogenicity.

Aside from their main roles, these oncogenes produce cancer specific peptides that present on the surface of the tumor cells in the context of the human leukocyte antigen (HLA) system—part of the way the body signals that tissues come from the self. “What we are targeting is the mutated peptide in the context of HLA presentation,” Ross says. “For a patient to be eligible to be treated, their tumor has to have both the mutation and the right HLA phenotype.”

The approach enables Clasp to create multiple off-the-shelf versions of the therapy for different HLA phenotypes that target specific oncogenes. Because these drugs are directed at genes that are central to tumors’ oncogenicity, patients may be less prone to developing resistance to it, Ross says.

Clasp hasn’t announced specific cancer targets, but Ross says that the company’s current focus, generally, is solid tumors. There’s also no timeline yet for human trials, he adds, though its current financing “is meant to get us to clinical data before we have to raise money again.”

CORRECTION:

This story was updated on March 21, 2024, to add Catalio Capital Management to the list of main investors.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Solu launches for bifunctional small-molecule drugs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Antigen profiling start-up launches with $57 million in funding
Achilles Therapeutics raises $120 million for T-cell therapy
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE