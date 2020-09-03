EnerVenue launches for metal-hydrogen batteries

California-based EnerVenue has launched with $12 million in funding to develop metal-hydrogen batteries for large-scale renewable energy storage. The firm’s technology is based on the nickel-H2 batteries used on the International Space Station and Hubble Space Telescope. Founder Yi Cui, a professor of materials science and engineering at Stanford University, says EnerVenue’s version offers the same level of durability and extreme-temperature performance at a price competitive with terrestrial lithium-ion batteries.
