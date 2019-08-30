HotSpot acquires DNA-encoded library firm Macroceutics

HotSpot Therapeutics, a biotech firm that launched last year to develop allosteric inhibitors for autoimmune and metabolic diseases, has acquired Macroceutics, a 5-year-old provider of DNA-encoded library screening technologies. HotSpot says the purchase is an outgrowth of a collaboration between the two firms. It will give HotSpot access to 1 billion drug-like molecules and a “fully-enabled” screening platform, the firm says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter