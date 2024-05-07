Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Start-ups

Prologue Medicines wants to build therapies from viral proteins

The start-up launches with $50 million from Flagship Pioneering

by Alla Katsnelson, special to C&EN
May 7, 2024
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Prologue's founding executives in business casual.
Credit: Prologue Medicines
From left, Prologue Medicines CEO Lovisa Afzelius, founding chief scientific officer Hozefa Bandukwala, and founding president Theonie Anastassiadis

The human proteome consists of about 20,000 proteins—a paltry number compared with the 6.2 million or so proteins encoded by viruses. New biotech company Prologue Medicines has plans to harness the largely untapped therapeutic potential of this vast trove of viral proteins. The firm launched today with $50 million in initial funding from the life sciences investment company Flagship Pioneering.

Viruses have a knack for evolving rapidly to regulate complex biological processes. “They do that by conferring unique characteristics and features onto viral proteins,” says Theonie Anastassiadis, Prologue’s founding president and a senior principal at Flagship. Those features include “potency to a certain target, cell specificity, and immune stability,” which are precisely the things that companies seek to optimize when they develop new biologics or drugs, she adds.

Historically, researchers have studied viruses with the aim of preventing them from causing disease, Anastassiadis says. Prologue aims to “flip this dogma on its head” and look for viral proteins that are fine-tuned to modulate human biology, she says. “We are asking, ‘What are the optimized proteins that we can actually leverage to turn into life-changing therapies?’”

Most viral proteins have not been characterized but so far exist only as sequences stored in databases. Prologue intends to use artificial intelligence and machine learning to layer these sequencing data with a host of other information, such as the proteins’ predicted structure and possible relationships to known human proteins and the diseases associated with them.

What enables this data exploration is the Cambridge, Mass. based company’s platform, Decoding Evolutionary Logic of Variant Ensembles, or DELVE. “Our platform builds a complete road map for us, telling us what biology is important,” says Hozefa Bandukwala, the firm’s founding chief scientific officer and a science partner at Flagship. “This allows us to systematically explore the entire viral proteome.”

The idea isn’t just to identify proteins that can act as therapies, Bandukwala says. “These viral proteins can also help point us to completely novel biology that we never would have thought of going after.”

Prologue isn’t yet announcing plans for specific targets, but Anastassiadis says it intends to focus initially on immunology, oncology, and metabolic diseases. “The beauty of this platform is that we can point it to so many different therapeutic areas that we are excited to pursue,” she says.

CORRECTION:

This story was updated on May 16, 2024, to correct Hozefa Bandukwala's position at Flagship Pioneering. Bandukwala is a science partner at Flagship, not a senior principal. An update was also made to correct a production error that rendered Theonie Anastassiadis’s title as a science partner. She is a senior principal.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Flagship launches Quotient Therapeutics, its first UK startup
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Metaphore Biotechnologies launches with molecular mimicry platform
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Flagship unveils latest brainchild: Ampersand Biomedicines
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE