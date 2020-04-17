Quantum computing start-up Seeqc gets backing from Merck KGaA

Seeqc, a quantum computing start-up, has received $5 million from M Ventures, the venture capital arm of Merck KGaA. Elmsford, New York–based Seeqc, which recently landed $6.8 million in seed funding, is combining classical and quantum computing to develop a commercial-scale quantum computing system. Seeqc has also entered a partnership with Merck focused on commercial quantum computing.
