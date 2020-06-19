Black chemists speak out about inequity in STEM

Credit: Courtesy of Candice Bridge

Open, honest, uncomfortable conversations are a start to healing. When all people can understand what Black people (or any marginalized community) feel, then hopefully they can allow their compassion to set in, which would allow them to put themselves in the Black community’s shoes and try to feel what it would be like to decide to leave your house everyday, not knowing who is targeting you or your family, nor if you will make it home just because of how you look, how you feel, who you love, who you worship, etc. We need these conversations, as well as active engagement in these conversations, and all parties involved should be open to accepting criticism, if warranted, and listening with their heart to the other party and not focusing on the individual but attacking the problem (or the systematic and systemic problems) together to effect change. I am not sure how an ‘ally’ can approach someone to start these conversations, but ultimately that ‘ally’ should be genuine in their pursuit to effect change and not just appear genuine, because people can feel when you are genuine or not. They must also be in it for the long haul. Being genuine is critical.