Chemistry in Pictures: Bench pride

LGBTQ+ chemist Chunling Lan made this rainbow vial to spruce up his lab bench. Lan, a PhD candidate at McGill University, assembled the vials using compounds found around the lab. From left to right, the vials contain a standard pH 4 buffer, Na2Cr2O7, bromophenol blue in 1M HCl, NiCl2, CuSO4, and CoBr2. Lan explains that he initially used aqueous solutions of FeCl3 and KMnO4 for yellow and purple, respectively, but they turned to brown over time, possibly due to photochemistry. “This decoration reminds me every day that I am proud to do STEM as a member of the LGBTQ+ community,” Lan says.
Submitted by Chunling Lan
