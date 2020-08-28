How to cultivate a diverse pipeline of future scientists and scientific leaders

On Aug. 26, C&EN and Gordon Research Conferences hosted their second, annual, joint Power Hour to discuss how to nurture and maintain a diverse pipeline of future scientists and scientific leaders. The virtual event was part of the inaugural C&EN’s Futures Festival, which features the people, ideas, and discoveries that will shape the future of science. The 2-day festival took place online Aug. 25–26.
During the Power Hour, Nancy Gray, president and chief executive officer of Gordon Research Conference, delivered opening remarks. Then, Charlotte Allerton, senior vice president and head of medicine design at Pfizer, and Renã Robinson, associate professor of chemistry at Vanderbilt University and president elect of the National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists and Chemical Engineers (NOBCChE), participated in a fireside chat moderated by C&EN Editor in Chief Bibiana Campos Seijo. They discussed topics ranging from why diversity, equity, and inclusion matters to how to foster a more inclusive atmosphere in the sciences.
The complete Futures Festival program is available on demand by registering at www.futuresfestival.org. Registrants will receive an email with links to view the presentations online.
