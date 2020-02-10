Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Employment

United Arab Emirates woos scientists with new visa

Already awarded to more than 2,000 people, the visas last for 10 years

by Benjamin Plackett
February 10, 2020
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

In a rare move to relax immigration rules, the United Arab Emirates announced a new visa for scientists last year. Now, a government official has revealed that the country has already handed out thousands of these “golden visas.”

People eligible for the visas include scientists, doctors, and investors. Experts say the policy is intended to boost research as the oil-rich Persian Gulf state seeks to diversify its finances by pursing a knowledge economy.

The new visas are valid for 10 years rather than the UAE’s usual 3 years. The government promises that the renewal process will be straightforward and quick.

Mohammad Al Marri, who heads the UAE’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners’ Affairs, disclosed at a public panel discussion that more than 2,100 people have so far received the new visa. “If you live in a society, and you don’t feel you belong, you cannot give back your best,” he said during the Feb. 5 event.

“If a faculty member is on a three-year visa, then their heart isn’t in it,” says Senthil Nathan, a former deputy vice chancellor of the Higher Colleges of Technology in Abu Dhabi and the managing director of Edu Alliance, a higher education consulting firm based in the UAE. “The government has understood the need to give expat professors more time.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE