Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Trump administration releases US science education plan

Congressionally mandated report focuses more on workforce development than higher education

by Andrea Widener
December 7, 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

Creating a science-savvy workforce is at the heart of a new plan to guide federal science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education programs in the US. The plan, released Dec. 4, was created by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and the National Science and Technology Council, a group of federal science agencies.

The inaugural STEM education plan, written during Barack Obama’s administration, focused on higher education, where the federal government has more influence. But this new plan highlights a wider swath of STEM education. Among the recommendations are more regional partnerships to make sure STEM education is serving local economies, more programs to increase diversity, and more emphasis on mathematics and computer literacy.

This plan, which comes out every five years, will likely have minimal effect on STEM education nationally since most science education is directed at the state and local level. But it could influence how federal agencies spend their STEM education dollars. The National Science Foundation has already announced creation of a Data Science Corps aimed at improving computer science knowledge in the workforce.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Metrics Identified For Science Education
U.S. Diplomacy Needs More Science
Report Seeks More Minorities In Science

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE