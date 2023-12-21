Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

UC Davis grants tenure to Kristie Koski

Decision follows 4 years of bureaucratic turmoil for the physical chemist

by Sam Lemonick, special to C&EN
December 21, 2023
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

 

The University of California, Davis, has granted tenure to physical chemist Kristie Koski. The decision ends one chapter of a 4-year saga of punishments, lawsuits, and recriminations that Koski has said is exacting a toll professionally and emotionally.

Kristie Koski poses in lab coat and safety goggles.
Credit: University of California, Davis
Kristie J. Koski

Koski, who joined the faculty at UC Davis in 2013, submitted her original tenure application in 2019. Her review process included a number of irregularities. The chair of her department, with whom Koski had had prior disagreements, produced a letter of censure against Koski during the chemistry faculty’s vote on her candidacy. It accused her of bullying or intimidating two trainees.

One trainee had not followed all the check-out steps when he left her lab for another job. Koski had voiced concerns to her chair that the other may have sexually harassed undergraduates he worked with. Koski was later cleared of any wrongdoing in the latter case.

Despite a positive vote from her peers, UC Davis administrators and a faculty senate committee recommended against her tenure, and she was officially denied in 2020. Koski subsequently filed complaints with UC Davis and two separate lawsuits. One suit has been resolved, with a judge ordering the university to pay an amount that was cut from her salary as punishment. The second trial has yet to be scheduled.

UC Davis started Koski’s tenure process from the start again this summer, including a new application with an amended letter of censure. In May, Koski’s department peers again voted to recommend she receive tenure.

William Casey, a UC Davis geochemist, says that rather than follow the university’s typical tenure application procedure, Koski’s package was sent to the administration at the University of California, Irvine, rather than be handled by UC Davis administrators. Some, like Vice Provost Phil Kass, are accused in Koski’s lawsuits of helping to improperly build the case against her original tenure application.

The university shared the news of her promotion with the chemistry department on Dec. 20, according to a university spokesperson.

Koski’s lawyer, Sharon Vinick, confirms that her client received tenure. She says Koski’s lawsuit will proceed nonetheless.

CORRECTION:

This story was updated on Dec. 29, 2023, to correctly represent timing for Koski's second trial. A February court date has been scheduled to set a trial date, but the trial itself is not occurring in January.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Why hasn’t Kristie Koski made tenure?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How Shyamala Rajender fought back against discrimination
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
UC Davis chemistry professor is fired
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE