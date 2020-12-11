Advertisement

Best of #ChemAtHome

Meet the winners of the 2020 #RealTimeChem Week Awards

by Dorea I. Reeser
December 11, 2020
An image with the hashtags #chemathome and #realtimechemweek, taking place Nov. 30-Dec.6, with the C&EN and Real Time Chem logos beneath it. There are illustrations of trees and homes on either side, with a road beneath them.
Credit: C&EN

We’re excited to announce this year’s winners of the 2020 #RealTimeChem Week Awards! A beloved annual event, #RealTimeChem celebrates day-to-day chemistry activities of the chemistry community on Twitter and Instagram. The contest is a collaboration between C&EN’s Chemistry in Pictures team and #RealTimeChem Week blogger Doctor Galactic.

This year’s contest theme was #ChemAtHome, and it ran Nov. 30–Dec. 6. The categories were:

  • #BackyardChem: Chemistry done safely at home in the backyard
  • #ChemAt2m: Chemistry at a safe distance from your colleagues and students
  • #ChemCoworker: A chance to show off your coworkers, human or nonhuman
  • #ChemHomeOffices: We think this one is self explanatory
  • #EverydayFluorescence: Show off the fluorescence of items you have at home
  • #KitchenChem: The kitchen is also your at-home lab
  • #ReadingChem: You could be writing a thesis or homeschooling, for example

With more than 1,500 Twitter and Instagram posts combined, and 115 contest entries, choosing the “best of” was a tough job for the #RealTimeChem and Chemistry in Pictures teams. It was so tough that they also selected two more winners that didn’t fall into the contest categories.

We gave our readers the chance to vote for the Readers' Choice Award, and are thrilled to announce that the winner is Jeanita Pritchett for her engaging video on pancake chemistry. Check out her tweet below, as well as the rest of the best of #ChemAtHome.

#ChemAtHome Readers' Choice

#KitchenChem: Pancake chemistry

And the rest of the best of #ChemAtHome are:

#BackyardChem: Does water float on water?

#ChemAt2m: Lightsabers

#ChemCoworkers: Lab buddy

#ChemHomeOffice: Ready for Zoom

#EverydayFluorescence: Glowing shells

#ReadingChem: Never too early to start chemistry

Other: Chemistree

Other: Lego lab
