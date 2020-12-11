We’re excited to announce this year’s winners of the 2020 #RealTimeChem Week Awards! A beloved annual event, #RealTimeChem celebrates day-to-day chemistry activities of the chemistry community on Twitter and Instagram. The contest is a collaboration between C&EN’s Chemistry in Pictures team and #RealTimeChem Week blogger Doctor Galactic.
This year’s contest theme was #ChemAtHome, and it ran Nov. 30–Dec. 6. The categories were:
With more than 1,500 Twitter and Instagram posts combined, and 115 contest entries, choosing the “best of” was a tough job for the #RealTimeChem and Chemistry in Pictures teams. It was so tough that they also selected two more winners that didn’t fall into the contest categories.
We gave our readers the chance to vote for the Readers' Choice Award, and are thrilled to announce that the winner is Jeanita Pritchett for her engaging video on pancake chemistry. Check out her tweet below, as well as the rest of the best of #ChemAtHome.
Who doesn't love pancakes 🥞?!? This is what happens when chemists cook 👩🏾🔬👩🏾🍳 .#RealTimeChem #KitchenChem #ChemAtHome #STEMeducation pic.twitter.com/G53VEh6tTl— Jeanita Pritchett, Ph.D. (@DrJeanita) December 3, 2020
Does water float on water? 😱😱— Joaquin Barroso (@joaquinbarroso) December 1, 2020
PhysChem experiments for kids.
Densidad // Density https://t.co/sJzMbMJzSS via @YouTube In SPANISH (English subtitles coming soon)#RealTimeChem, #ChemAtHome #BackyardChem #LatinXChem
Does anyone else have an in-hood lab buddy?— Drunkenly Educated Podcast is getting Vaccinated (@DrunkenlyEdu) December 1, 2020
This is mine, his name is Kevin and I blame him for when reactions don't work@OpenAcademics #AcademicChatter #phdchat #RealTimeChem #science #scicomm pic.twitter.com/V6VpdKja7j
#RealTimeChem -ing from my #ChemHomeOffice, zoom call ☎️ ready, projector ready, conference speaker ready, serendipitously featured @RedWhiteBlueDot and @UK_IChO. Shirt 👕 courtesy of @BenSPilgrim #IChO pic.twitter.com/2W9XLWoe1O— Fun Man Fung (@chemFunMan) December 6, 2020
It is never too early to start #ReadingChem (with a little help from @csferrie's children's books)!#ChemAtHome #RealTimeChem pic.twitter.com/cMkwEXfH6K— Anthony Zidell (@the99vision) December 4, 2020
Our Christmas chemisTree @mvdelius @_J_u_l_i_a_n_V_ #RealTimeChem #Christmas2020 #chemtwitter pic.twitter.com/HLjkespcFg— Oleg B⌬r⌬din (@Borodin_O_) December 4, 2020
#BackyardChem: Does water float on water?
#ChemAt2m: Lightsabers
#ChemCoworkers: Lab buddy
#ChemHomeOffice: Ready for Zoom
#EverydayFluorescence: Glowing shells
#KitchenChem: Pancake chemistry
#ReadingChem: Never too early to start chemistry
Other: Chemistree
Other: Lego lab
