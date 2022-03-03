Chemistry in Pictures: Pedagogical potion

This swirling green liquid may call to mind a witch’s brew from a children’s movie. In fact, it’s being used to inspire children to take an interest in chemistry. Pichayut Tananchayakul is a PhD candidate in organic chemistry at Mahidol University, where he synthesizes heteroaromatic compounds for applications in organic materials. Tananchayakul and his adviser, Tienthong Thongpanchang, performed this demonstration for secondary school teachers, who will use it in their classrooms. The group dissolved turmeric powder in ethanol and filtered it to produce a yellow solution. They then dropped the solution into a glass of ethanol under black light to achieve the effect you see here.
Submitted by Pichayut Tananchayakul
