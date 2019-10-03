Chemistry in Pictures: Pipe dream

These flexible poly(vinyl chloride) pipes are filled with fluorescent dyes and shown here under UV light. Dulce Simão, an organic chemistry professor at the University of Lisbon’s Higher Technical Institute, performs outreach for the school’s chemical engineering department. Each year, she says, the department opens its labs for one week to 2,000 students between the ages of 7–17. Teachers and students organize activities and lectures to introduce students to chemistry as a possible career path. This particular activity allows students to observe light emission by organic fluorescent compounds.
Submitted by Dulce Simão
Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.
Related C&EN Content:
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter