Chemistry in Pictures: Wired for science

“Is this a happy caterpillar? A jolly orange eel? No way! It is a 0.9 mm wide iron wire immersed in a drop of copper(II) sulfate solution on a glass slide,” writes James Maynard, a lecture demonstrator in the University of Wisconsin Madison Department of Chemistry’s X-ray crystallography lab. For this demonstration, Maynard placed the 0.1 M CuSO4 solution on a slide and then placed the end of the iron wire in the drop. After about 15 minutes, the wire had transformed into the brownish-orange powder you see here. “This is an excellent look at redox from an interesting perspective meant to introduce students to science, microscopy, and chemistry,” Maynard explains.
Submitted by James Maynard
