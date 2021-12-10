Advertisement

Science Communication

The 2021 #RealTimeChem Week Awards

Announcing the #GlobalChem winners from around the world

by Alexandra A. Taylor
December 10, 2021
Chemists around the world participated in the annual #RealTimeChem Week contest Nov. 28 to Dec. 4. The #RealTimeChem hashtag encourages chemists to share photos of their work in progress on Twitter. The annual contest, hosted by blogger Dr. Galactic and the Lab Coat Cowboy, is intended to celebrate and bring awareness to the chemistry community.

This year’s theme, #GlobalChem, highlighted the international reach of the #RealTimeChem community. “Chemistry is everywhere and the people who make it happen are too!” Doctor Galactic writes in a blog post announcing the theme. “Did you know that #RealTimeChem has been Tweeted about in over 100 countries around the world?” 95 people from 10 countries participated in the contest, and the seven awards went to people from six countries: Canada, Israel, Mexico, Russia, the UK, and the US.

In a departure from previous years, the contest did not have categories; winners were chosen from the overall pool of entries by Doctor Galactic and C&EN’s Chemistry in Pictures team. This year’s winners included graphene nanoparticles, fluorescent crystals, a heterocyclic compound, a punny whiteboard drawing, and a map of collaborations. Each winner will receive a $50 Amazon gift card or an equivalent from C&EN.

And without further ado, here are the winners of the 2021 #RealTimeChem Week Awards:

From Canada:

From Israel:

From Mexico:

From Russia:

From the UK:

From the US:

Note: One of these structures is incorrect. Can you find it?

