Chemists around the world participated in the annual #RealTimeChem Week contest Nov. 28 to Dec. 4. The #RealTimeChem hashtag encourages chemists to share photos of their work in progress on Twitter. The annual contest, hosted by blogger Dr. Galactic and the Lab Coat Cowboy, is intended to celebrate and bring awareness to the chemistry community.
This year’s theme, #GlobalChem, highlighted the international reach of the #RealTimeChem community. “Chemistry is everywhere and the people who make it happen are too!” Doctor Galactic writes in a blog post announcing the theme. “Did you know that #RealTimeChem has been Tweeted about in over 100 countries around the world?” 95 people from 10 countries participated in the contest, and the seven awards went to people from six countries: Canada, Israel, Mexico, Russia, the UK, and the US.
In a departure from previous years, the contest did not have categories; winners were chosen from the overall pool of entries by Doctor Galactic and C&EN’s Chemistry in Pictures team. This year’s winners included graphene nanoparticles, fluorescent crystals, a heterocyclic compound, a punny whiteboard drawing, and a map of collaborations. Each winner will receive a $50 Amazon gift card or an equivalent from C&EN.
And without further ado, here are the winners of the 2021 #RealTimeChem Week Awards:
Rayleigh-Bénard convection turning my graphene particles from a heart to butthole. Science has a strange sense of humor and I am here for it !— 🔴 twitch.tv/FRECKLEDSCIENCE 🔴 (@freckledscience) November 29, 2021
#WomeninScience #womeninchem #womenintech #realtimechem pic.twitter.com/nSNSkxouJz
Solid state fluorescence of syn-bimane!!!#FluorescentFriday #RealTimeChem #ChemTwitter pic.twitter.com/nSTNYnqwXu— Joy Karmakar 🧪 (@joy_karmakar) December 2, 2021
Chemistry and friendships are global.— Joaquin Barroso (@joaquinbarroso) November 29, 2021
Here's a non-exhaustive map of my collabs/friendships for #RealTimeChem week.
Science is a great mobility tool, red pins show where most of my students have moved around the globe #GlobalChemhttps://t.co/nLtPJJfBh3
PS I want more pins! :)
Twins. One is in THF and other in deuterated THF#RealTimeChem #GlobalChem pic.twitter.com/FpPbURH2ag— Nina M (@ff1k2019) December 3, 2021
Happy #FluorescenceFriday! @akgupta086's highly efficient multicoloured OLED device shining brightly! #RealTimeChem #CENChemPics pic.twitter.com/ZvLBKPGEq6— EZ-C Group (@ezc_group) December 3, 2021
Note: One of these structures is incorrect. Can you find it?
Meso soup (from my daughter) #chemtwitter #RealTimeChem @chemjobber pic.twitter.com/4ak7sGWwwi— Heisenberg (@lfertel) December 3, 2021
Dropped this vial behind my stir plate and forgot about it… this is what I found a few days later 😍 Happy #FluorescenceFriday! #RealTimeChem pic.twitter.com/Rlis6ANM15— Kim Hollister (@kkhollister19) December 3, 2021
