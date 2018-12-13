Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Science Communication

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Crystal fan art

by Alexandra Taylor
December 13, 2018
A photo of a gloved hand holding a large copper sulfate crystal.
Credit: Andrzej Danel

Andrzej Danel at the Agricultural University of Kraków grew this large copper(II) sulfate crystal over the course of a few weeks. Danel was inspired by Roger Hiorns’s 2008 art installation “Seizure,” for which the artist pumped 75,000 liters of a copper(II) sulfate solution into an empty London apartment, allowing the compound to crystallize and coat the walls and ceiling in shimmering blue crystals. Danel says he didn’t have a big enough beaker for 75,000 liters; instead he used a 750 mL beaker to create this crystal, which he has dubbed “My Precious.”

Submitted by Andrzej Danel

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Related C&EN Content:

Concocting A Crystalline Lair

Chemistry in Pictures: Crystal sisters

Meet Artist Tyler Thrasher, Who Makes Dead Things Sparkle.

